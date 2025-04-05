Snam concludes winter season with solid storage performance, sets 2025/26 auction plans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Snam has successfully wrapped up the 2024/25 winter season with Italian gas storage facilities holding a filling level of around 42%, surpassing the European average of 34%, Trend reports.

Despite a national gas demand increase of 8% compared to the same period last year, the remaining stock as of March 31, 2025, stood at approximately 3 billion cubic meters. With strategic reserves included, total stock reached 7.9 billion cubic meters.

Looking ahead, Snam has launched procedures for auctioning available storage capacity for the 2025/26 thermal year following the recent publication of key decrees. The auctions will offer about 10 billion cubic meters of capacity, covering services like multi-year uniform modulation and peak services. This will be crucial as Italy aims to inject around 9.4 billion cubic meters into storage to meet the EU’s minimum 90% filling target.

The auctions are set to begin on April 7, 2025, with the allocation calendar and further details available to market participants. Additionally, daily, weekly, and monthly injection products will remain available to support efficient market operations.