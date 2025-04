BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. A landmine explosion occurred in the village of Mehdili in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

Heydar Khankishiev, an employee of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), was on duty and stepped on an anti-personnel mine.

As a result of the explosion, Khankishiev’s right leg was amputated at the ankle. He was immediately taken to the district hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.