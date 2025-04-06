First monumental work of national dance is in Shamakhi! (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The historic city of Shamakhi is evolving into a vibrant center of contemporary art, Trend reports.

As part of the "Public Art" project launched in Shamakhi, modern artworks are being installed in various public spaces and parks across the city.

One of the most prominent projects is the installation of the first monumental sculpture dedicated to Azerbaijan's national dance. This striking piece is located in the central square of the city.

Additional art objects are set to be installed throughout Shamakhi by the end of April.

In the upcoming season, the city will greet visitors with a refreshed appearance. One of the most notable additions will be the creation of the "Nasimi Gardens," featuring a giant statue of the great poet and philosopher Nasimi, which will become one of the city's defining symbols.