Azerbaijan judo team finishes European Cup with seven medals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Judo European Cup, held in Poznan (Poland), has ended, Trend reports.

On the second day of the competition, the Azerbaijani team won 1 gold and 2 silver medals.

Ramazan Akhmedov, who entered the tatami in the +100 kg weight category, defeated all his opponents and won the champion title. Suleiman Shukurov (-81 kg) and Tunjay Shamil (-90 kg) won silver medals.

To note, on the first day of the competition, Azerbaijani judokas Farid Garayev (-60 kilograms) and Magomed Musayev (-66 kilograms) won gold medals, and Nihad Mamishov (-66 kilograms) and Abil Yusubov (-73 kilograms) won bronze.

Thus, the Azerbaijani judo team, consisting of 7 prize-winning athletes, finished the European Cup in first place among 23 countries in the competition among young men and in second place in the overall standings.