Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 5 April 2025 16:35 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

March 17

1.7

March 31

-

March 18

1.7

April 1

1.7

March 19

1.7

April 2

1.7

March 20

-

April 3

1.7

March 21

-

April 4

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0449 manat this week, however the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0009 manat and amounted to 1.8534 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

March 17

1.8499

March 31

-

March 18

1.8550

April 1

1.8400

March 19

1.8582

April 2

1.8346

March 20

-

April 3

1.8543

March 21

-

April 4

1.8849

Average rate per week

1.8543666667

Average rate per week

1.85345

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0204 this week, however the weighted average decreased by 0.0107 manat and amounted to 2.0237 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

March 17

1.9883

March 31

-

March 18

2.0347

April 1

2.0443

March 19

2.0804

April 2

2.0118

March 20

-

April 3

2.0148

March 21

-

April 4

2.0239

Average rate per week

2.0344666667

Average rate per week

2.0237

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged at 0.0448 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0015 manat and amounted to 0.0448 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

March 17

0.0464

March 31

-

March 18

0.0464

April 1

0.0448

March 19

0.0463

April 2

0.0448

March 20

-

April 3

0.0448

March 21

-

April 4

0.0448

Average rate per week

0.0463666667

Average rate per week

0.0448

To note, since the period from March 20 through 31 coincided with non-working days, the regulatory body did not release the indicators for those days.

