Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar March 17 1.7 March 31 - March 18 1.7 April 1 1.7 March 19 1.7 April 2 1.7 March 20 - April 3 1.7 March 21 - April 4 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0449 manat this week, however the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0009 manat and amounted to 1.8534 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro March 17 1.8499 March 31 - March 18 1.8550 April 1 1.8400 March 19 1.8582 April 2 1.8346 March 20 - April 3 1.8543 March 21 - April 4 1.8849 Average rate per week 1.8543666667 Average rate per week 1.85345

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0204 this week, however the weighted average decreased by 0.0107 manat and amounted to 2.0237 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble March 17 1.9883 March 31 - March 18 2.0347 April 1 2.0443 March 19 2.0804 April 2 2.0118 March 20 - April 3 2.0148 March 21 - April 4 2.0239 Average rate per week 2.0344666667 Average rate per week 2.0237

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged at 0.0448 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0015 manat and amounted to 0.0448 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira March 17 0.0464 March 31 - March 18 0.0464 April 1 0.0448 March 19 0.0463 April 2 0.0448 March 20 - April 3 0.0448 March 21 - April 4 0.0448 Average rate per week 0.0463666667 Average rate per week 0.0448

To note, since the period from March 20 through 31 coincided with non-working days, the regulatory body did not release the indicators for those days.

