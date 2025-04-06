Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers complete Gymnasiade with 10 medals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Azerbaijani youth freestyle wrestling team delivered an impressive performance at the Gymnasiade held in Serbia, securing a total of 10 medals, Trend reports.

In the final matches of the competition, Khayal Shukurlu (68 kg), Elvin Najafzade (75 kg), and Tural Eynullayev (85 kg) each claimed bronze medals.

Earlier in the tournament, Elman Ismailov (38 kg) and Ibrahim Gasanov (44 kg) captured gold medals, while silver medals went to Huseyn Rzazade (41 kg), Farid Huseynli (52 kg), and Magomed Gasanli (62 kg). Bronze medals were also won by Tamerlan Namazly (48 kg) and Eljan Gasanov (57 kg).

The strong showing highlights the growing success and talent of Azerbaijan’s youth wrestling program on the international stage.