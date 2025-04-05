Turkmenistan, Slovenia discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 5. A meeting was held at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Slovenia to Russia, Alenka Suhadolnik, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia.

The top brass of the diplomatic missions from both countries kicked around ideas on their bilateral ties and pressing international issues of mutual interest.

During the conversation, emphasis was placed on the importance of focusing efforts on addressing key tasks in the bilateral cooperation agenda for the near future. This includes holding bilateral inter-ministerial consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers of both countries, as well as organizing the next session of the Turkmen-Slovenian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Significant attention was also given to the year 2025, declared by the United Nations General Assembly as the International Year of Peace and Trust, an initiative of the esteemed President of Turkmenistan. Additionally, the upcoming celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality status was discussed.

The significance of rolling up our sleeves and putting this initiative into action was underscored. As the year rolls on, a string of significant happenings is on the horizon, both in Turkmenistan and beyond, leading up to a grand conference in December 2025, where heads of state will gather. The President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, has been extended an invitation as a distinguished guest for this momentous occasion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel