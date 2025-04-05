Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia discuss expanding cooperation with Saudi Arabian companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. On the sidelines of the Samarkand Climate Forum, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the co-chairman of the Uzbek-Saudi Business Council, Chairman of the Board of the ACWA Power Company Muhammad Abunayan, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan says, Trend reports.

According to the information, issues of further expansion of practical cooperation with Saudi Arabian companies were discussed.

It is reported that Mirziyoyev noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of a fruitful partnership with ACWA Power, which is a strategic investor in the green energy sector of Uzbekistan. It was noted that today the portfolio of current joint projects with the company has reached 15 billion dollars.

"In December last year, two wind power plants with a capacity of 500 megawatts each were connected to the grid in the Bukhara region, and projects were launched to build two solar power plants with a total capacity of 1 gigawatt in the Samarkand region and energy storage systems in the Tashkent region.

The importance of accelerated implementation of projects in the field of green energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, modernization of heat and water supply, housing and communal services and other priority areas was emphasized.

In this context, the need for careful preparation of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the business forum planned for this year in the city of Samarkand was noted," the press service said.