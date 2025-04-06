Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Türkiye drops in early 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan. April 6.​ The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Türkiye reached $418 million from January through February 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Committee on Statistics shows that the figure fell 4.3 percent in a year that saw turnover total $436.3 million.

Türkiye continues to occupy a prominent place among Uzbekistan's major trading partners, which is confirmed by significant indicators of bilateral trade volume.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $10.8 billion from January through February 2025, reflecting a notable 9.9 percent uptick relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024.

Uzbekistan's export figures reached an impressive $4.64 billion, reflecting a robust year-on-year growth of 27.7 percent, whereas import activity experienced a marginal contraction of 0.6 percent, settling at $6.2 billion. Consequently, Uzbekistan experienced a trade imbalance amounting to $1.56 billion.