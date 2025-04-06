U.S. LNG export surge expected to impact prices, natural gas markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The U.S. is set to see a 19% increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, reaching 14.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2025, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) March 2025 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), Trend reports.

This growth is primarily fueled by the launch of two new LNG export facilities: Plaquemines LNG Phase 2 and Golden Pass LNG, which together represent 19% of U.S. LNG export capacity growth through 2026.

These projects, along with the expansion of other facilities like Corpus Christi LNG, will significantly boost U.S. LNG export capacity by nearly 50%, propelling the U.S. to maintain its position as the world’s largest LNG exporter. However, the timing of these facility startups will influence U.S. natural gas prices and inventories. Earlier start-ups will likely push prices higher and reduce storage volumes, while delayed start-ups may have the opposite effect, leading to lower prices and higher storage levels.

As LNG exports increase, U.S. natural gas prices are expected to rise, with the Henry Hub price forecasted to nearly double from $2.20/MMBtu in 2024 to $4.20/MMBtu in 2025, and continue climbing in 2026. Higher natural gas prices could reduce demand in sectors like electricity generation, while lower prices might spur more consumption.

On the supply side, regional production may adjust to meet this new demand, particularly in natural gas-heavy regions like Haynesville, which is close to many new LNG facilities.