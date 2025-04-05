EBRD reveals Uzbekistan's current project portfolio

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 5. The current project portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) projects in Uzbekistan has totaled 3 billion euros as of February 28, 2025, Trend reports.

In particular, the loan portfolio of the EBRD is quantitatively assessed for the execution of 95 distinct initiatives.

Most of the portfolio, a whopping 79 percent (2.4 billion euros), is all about sustainable infrastructure. The last slice of the pie, 15 percent (469 million euros), is earmarked for financial institutions, while the corporate sector takes a smaller bite at 6 percent (174 million euros).

A significant 56 percent of the total EBRD portfolio in the country is linked to the private sector component.



The EBRD has deployed a significant capital allocation of 5.49 billion euros across a portfolio comprising 174 strategic initiatives within the Uzbekistani market ecosystem.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the country's leading investor, has been cooperating with Uzbekistan since April 1992. EBRD aims at improving the country's investment climate, providing freedom to mass media, promoting women’s entrepreneurship, and supporting Uzbekistan's green transition.