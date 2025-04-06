Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova meets with Speaker of Israel's Knesset Amir Ohana (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. During her current working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Speaker of the Israeli Knesset Amir Ohana, Trend reports.

The Speakers voiced the shared satisfaction with the successful development of the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel. Particular emphasis was placed on the broad ongoing co-operation in the economic, trade and energy sectors. The exceptional role of high-level visits and meetings in advancing the bilateral ties was also highlighted.

It was remarked during the conversation that the ties between the legislative bodies contribute to the development of the relations of the two countries. They emphasised that mutual visits and constructive dialogue help further deepen the co-operation.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova spoke about Azerbaijan’s deeply rooted traditions of tolerance and multiculturalism. She said that the representatives of various communities, including the Jewish community, live in an atmosphere of peace, tranquillity and mutual understanding. There are traditional, historically established friendly relations between Azerbaijanis and Jews.

It was also said that the Azerbaijani diaspora in Israel and our compatriots of Jewish origin living in the country make a significant contribution to the development of the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

The Speaker of the Israeli Knesset thanked the Government of Azerbaijan for preserving and promoting the values of peace and coexistence. He expressed his satisfaction with the current relations between Israel and Azerbaijan.

They also exchanged views upon other matters of joint interest.