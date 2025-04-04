EBRD funds 1.2GW of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has funded renewable energy projects totaling 1.2 gigawatts in Azerbaijan, said Harry Boyd-Carpenter, the bank's Managing Director for Climate Strategy and Implementation, during the 3rd ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

“We’re proud to have financed 1.2 gigawatts of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan, partnering with three outstanding companies: SOCAR Green, ACWA Power, and Masdar,” he said.

It’s important to note that today Baku is hosting both the 11th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

The event brings together 24 countries, 7 international financial institutions, 42 energy companies, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-ranking officials.