Azerbaijan, Germany tackle key issues to strengthen mutual investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with German business representatives as part of their visit to the country, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting provided information about the favorable investment environment for international partners in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, it was emphasized that as a result of sustainable economic reforms, there has been annual growth in the non-oil economy and exports.

Macroeconomic stability and human capital development further expand Azerbaijan's economic opportunities.

The meeting noted that the successful experience of cooperation with German companies stimulates the development of relations in various sectors of the economy.

Ongoing projects in Azerbaijan for the development of renewable energy were discussed, and the partnership in the energy sector between the European Union and Azerbaijan was highlighted.

The meeting included an exchange of views on issues related to encouraging mutual investments and potential joint projects.

In 2024, the volume of foreign direct investments of Germany in the Azerbaijani economy amounted to $75.3 million, rising by $48.8 million, or 2.8 times, compared to 2023.

However, Azerbaijan invested $22.9 million in the economy of Germany (year-on-year hike by $16.6 million or 41.9 percent).

