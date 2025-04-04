SOCAR, Romania discuss natural gas supply issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ The issues of natural gas supply and transportation were discussed between seniors of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Romania, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja, we specifically noted the high-level bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Romania. Within the framework of the meeting, we exchanged views on SOCAR's activities in Romania, natural gas supply and transportation, as well as other issues of mutual interest," Najaf said.

To note, SOCAR penetrated the Romanian market via its subsidiary SOCAR Petroleum S.A. in 2011, subsequently establishing a robust infrastructure of fuel distribution points across the country. Consequently, it emerged as a significant stakeholder within the fuel distribution sector in Romania. To date, SOCAR's capital infusion into the Romanian economic landscape has catalyzed the creation of roughly 800 employment opportunities, with a trajectory of ongoing expansion.



SOCAR boasts an extensive infrastructure comprising 79 operational stations across Romania, complemented by a strategic network of four logistics hubs located in Teiuș, Onești, Constanța, and Ploiești.

