New Sunday school opens in Georgia's Bolnisi for Azerbaijani community (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. A new Sunday school has opened in Bolnisi, located in the Kvemo Kartli region of Georgia, with support from the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, as part of its ongoing projects, the State Committee told Trend.

The school, operated by the "Union of Education and Youth," aims to serve the Azerbaijani community in the region and will cater to Azerbaijani residents of the area.

Chingizkhan Yagubov, an Azerbaijani language teacher at the school, emphasized that Kvemo Bolnisi has gifted Azerbaijani science and culture with numerous outstanding figures. He expressed that the school is committed to continuing this valuable tradition.

In recent years, Sunday schools have been launched in various regions of Georgia, as noted by the State Committee in its statement.

