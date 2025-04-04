Strong energy partnership key to EU-Azerbaijan relations - Petr Binhack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. A reliable energy partnership is the foundation of relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan, said Petr Binhack, Deputy Director General of the Department of Energy at the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, during the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"We believe that the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting offers an important opportunity to reaffirm and strengthen our cooperation. At the same time, we see significant potential for the development of green energy and international collaboration in this area," he said.

The 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council are being held in Baku on April 4th.

The event is attended by representatives from 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, 7 international financial institutions, and 42 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-ranking officials are participating in the event.

During the meeting, documents related to green energy are expected to be signed.