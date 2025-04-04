European commissioner keeps fingers crossed for surge of Azerbaijani gas supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Europe would show significant interest in purchasing Azerbaijani gas if the country can increase its gas supply, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen said at a press conference following the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

"A green transition is underway in Europe, with renewable energy sources rapidly developing. However, gas will remain an integral part of our energy mix for the foreseeable future. I am confident that if Azerbaijan is able to increase its gas supply, Europe will be highly interested in purchasing it. One of the main purposes of my visit today is to explore how we can make this possible. Of course, this will require further negotiations between the European Commission and the government of Azerbaijan, but it is also a subject for discussion with individual member states, companies, gas transmission system (GTS) operators, and other key stakeholders," he said.

