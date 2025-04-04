Southern Gas Corridor - foundation for successful bilateral partnership between U.S. and Azerbaijan - Erik Jacobs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Southern Gas Corridor is a foundation for successful bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Azerbaijan based on shared interests, Senior Advisor of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Erik Jacobs said addressing the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the United States places great value on our relationship with Azerbaijan.

“We are proud today to help celebrate the Southern Gas Corridor as a testament to ingenuity and ambition. It helped unlock Azerbaijan’s energy abundance for the betterment of not just Azerbaijan, but for the whole region with Azerbaijan becoming a reliable supplier to a dozen countries,” said Jacobs.

He went on to add that like the United States, Azerbaijan is blessed with tremendous energy abundance.

“I visited the Sangachal export terminal a few days ago. It is obvious that Azerbaijan never forgot that natural gas is a fuel of choice for this country’s future, as well as the future of Europe and the globe. Looking out from this beautiful venue on to the Caspian Sea — one of the world’s great energy centers — I think we can all see the potential, as both an energy provider and a bridge from Central Asia to Europe. I look forward to partnering with you to identify and accelerate opportunities to advance energy security and economic growth for the United States, U.S. business, and you and your energy industries,” added Jacobs.