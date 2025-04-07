Baku hosts key event on green innovation, renewables and emissions reduction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ An event on "Innovative Pathways to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emission Reduction" kicked off in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The event is organized by ADA University, along with the embassies of Hungary and the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan.

Attendees include Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov, Hungary’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma, the Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Sedlaček, ADA University’s Vice-Rector Fariz Ismailzade, Chairman of the Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sadig Gurbanov, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy (BOEMDA) Rena Humbetova, Vice President of Financial Affairs at BP for the Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye (AGT) region Colin Allan, Director of "SOCAR Green," a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Elmir Musayev, and media representatives.

