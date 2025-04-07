Azerbaijan-Türkiye green energy corridor project makes progress - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ The US-based Boston Consulting Group is working on the technical and economic justification of the "Azerbaijan-Türkiye Green Energy Corridor" project, said Orkhan Zeynalov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy, Trend reports.

In his address at an event in Baku titled "Innovative Pathways to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emission Reduction," Zeynalov noted that the technical-economic justification consists of two components: the "Green Energy Zone in Nakhchivan" and the Azerbaijan-Türkiye interconnector.

He added that this project represents a significant step in supporting the stability of energy supply in the region and across Europe.

The official also emphasized that Nakhchivan has high renewable energy potential and significant profitability. The region's technical potential is estimated to range from 21 to 29 gigawatts.

