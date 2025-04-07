Iran clears air, reiterates lack of evidence of non-peaceful nuclear activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ There has been no evidence or document confirming that Iran is moving towards non-peaceful objectives in its nuclear program, said Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking today during a press conference held in Tehran, Baghaei highlighted that this issue has also been addressed in reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Baghaei emphasized that despite pressures and accusations regarding Iran's nuclear program, the country continues its nuclear activities for peaceful purposes.

"Iran's position on nuclear matters is completely clear and transparent. As stated before, Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons, and there is no doubt about this," he said.

In response to France's renewed threat to activate the snapback mechanism against Iran, the Iranian spokesperson mentioned that three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) and the European Union played an important role in initiating discussions regarding Iran’s nuclear program. This ultimately led to the formation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to Baghaei, this presented an opportunity for Europe to position itself as a key player, and Iran provided this chance to the EU. However, this opportunity was not seized, and European countries failed to compensate for the negative consequences of the US's withdrawal from the JCPOA. He stated that European countries should no longer continue the previous process and should instead work toward forming a constructive agreement if they wish to be presented as international players.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.