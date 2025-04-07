Uzbekistan, Russia explore new avenues for deepening strategic co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7. Uzbekistan and Russia discussed deepening comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Valentina Matviyenko, who is leading the Russian delegation at the 150th anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

In the course of the meeting, the sides praised the fruitful interparliamentary dialogue and underlined the importance of maintaining active cooperation in ensuring parliamentary oversight of the implementation of high-level agreements.

Special attention was paid to maintaining the positive momentum in trade and economic cooperation, supporting industrial cooperation projects, and promoting humanitarian exchange programs.