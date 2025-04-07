Kazakhstan’s Tokayev appoints new ambassador to India

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Azamat Yeskaraev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

According to the president’s decree, Azamat Yeskaraev replaces Nurlan Zhalgasbaev, who has been appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Poland.

“Nurlan Zhalgasbaev has been appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Poland and has been relieved of his duties as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Kingdom of Bhutan, and the Maldives, where he served concurrently; Azamat Nesipbaevich Yeskaraev has been appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India,” the press service of the president of Kazakhstan reported.

Azamat Yeskaraev once led the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan and occupied other roles within the state administration framework.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel