Uzbekistan, Türkiye discuss strengthening interparliamentary ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed strengthening interparliamentary ties, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a delegation from the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye headed by its Chairman Numan Kurtulmuş.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Chairman of the Turkish Parliament conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to President Mirziyoyev.

The parties discussed key issues related to deepening the Uzbek-Turkish relations of friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership.

The highest level of bilateral cooperation was noted with great satisfaction. There has been a significant increase in mutual trade turnover and investments, the number of successful joint projects and enterprises, as well as the frequency of direct flights. Important cultural events are also being held to bring the two countries and their peoples closer together.

Special attention was given to the active involvement of friendship groups in shaping a new agenda for Uzbek-Turkish partnership, enhancing interregional cooperation, and ensuring oversight of the implementation of high-level agreements.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel