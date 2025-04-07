Turkmen delegation participates in key transport strategy meeting in Azerbaijan's Baku

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 7. A Turkmen delegation participated in the recent Technical Consultation Meeting on the Development Strategy of Corridor 2 of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, Trend reports. The delegation included representatives from the Transport and Communications Agency of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was held in Baku and is considered a key step toward improving connectivity between Asia and Europe.

The meeting primarily focused on the activities of CAREC, reviewing the progress made and assessing the results achieved in the region's transportation sector. One of the key points of discussion was the ongoing development and future plans for the CAREC Transport Strategy, specifically its goals for 2030.

In addition to reviewing these strategies, the meeting sought to bring together representatives from relevant ministries, industry experts, and partners. The goal was to address key challenges, identify viable solutions, and outline actionable steps to further develop CAREC Corridor 2. Beyond this, the discussions emphasized contributing to the broader economic and transport development of the entire CAREC region.

The CAREC Program is a regional initiative aimed at boosting economic growth by improving transportation and trade links across Central Asia. Involving 11 member countries, including Turkmenistan, it focuses on enhancing infrastructure and trade routes, particularly between Asia and Europe. CAREC Corridor 2 is a key transport route designed to streamline trade and travel through Central Asia, integrating the region more effectively into global supply chains.

