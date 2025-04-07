Iran boosts trade turnover via its Kurdistan Province customs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The value and weight of Iran’s trade turnover via the customs of Kurdistan Province, located in the country’s west, rose by 21 percent and 30 percent, respectively, during the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024), said Faramarz Omidi, the province’s customs office supervisor, told reporters, Trend reports.

Omidi said that in the reporting year, the trade turnover through the province customs amounted to 5.66 million tons, valued at $6.66 billion.

He mentioned that in the last year, Iran exported 1.55 million tons of goods worth $846 million through the above province customs, and the majority of these products, 98.3 percent, were exported to Iraq.

The export destinations through the province’s customs included Afghanistan, Syria, Türkiye, Russia, Sudan, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the UAE, and Bulgaria, the official explained.

Omidi added that the main exports through the province’s customs included tractors, tomatoes, apples, onions, ice cream, watermelon, oranges, potatoes, and others.

To note, data from Iran's Customs Administration indicates that during the first 11 months of the last Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through February 18, 2025), Iran's non-oil trade turnover reached $117 billion, amounting to 176 million tons, representing an 11.2 percent increase in value and a 9.2 percent increase in weight compared to the same period of the previous year (from March 21, 2023, through February 19, 2024).

