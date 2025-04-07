Azerbaijani economy minister set to visit Pakistan tomorrow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ The Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, will visit Pakistan to finalize the memoranda of understanding and agreements on investment projects on April 8, Trend reports via the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

According to the information, within the framework of the visit, Mikayil Jabbarov will meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold detailed discussions on investment issues with a delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar.