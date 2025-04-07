Spanish Pan-European Union head hopes Middle Corridor to cut Russian gas supply to Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The Middle Corridor will allow Europe to be independent of half of its gas and gasoline imports from Russia in the future, Secretary-General of Paneuropa Spain Carlos Uriarte Sanchez told Trend.

He noted that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the energy supply of the European Union (EU) and Europe in general.

"Azerbaijan is a serious energy supplier. In this regard, we in Spain and other European countries believe that the Middle Corridor is very important for our energy security.

This corridor will allow Europe to be independent of half of its gas and gasoline imports from Russia in the future.

"Azerbaijan has rich gasoline and gas reserves that will last for a long time. Azerbaijan is also putting forward serious initiatives related to the green transition to achieve the best standards for taking care of a clean planet. In this regard, after COP29, we can mention all the great compromises with green energy, renewable energy, and green transition.

We are also taking very intensive steps in the direction of green energy in Spain. We are also putting forward cooperation," he noted.

Sanchez also spoke about the importance of the Black Sea submarine cable.

According to him, the Black Sea submarine cable project, in which Azerbaijan also plays an important role, will play an important role in Europe's energy security.

"This is due to European countries' location in the Black Sea. Azerbaijani gas can also be transported to the rest of Europe through Romania and Bulgaria. Our main expectation from this project is to strengthen Europe's energy security. In this regard, we are very happy that Azerbaijan, as well as Türkiye, are working very closely with the European Union," he added.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route passing through several countries in the region, connecting Asia and Europe. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route starts in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then reaches Europe, passing through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The Middle Corridor provides an overland route connecting eastern parts of Asia, including China, to Europe, bypassing longer sea routes.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel