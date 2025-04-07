Access the “Digital School” platform with “SİMA İmza”!

The online educational platform “Digital School” (www.reqemsal.edu.az) has been launched in Azerbaijan. At the initial stage, it is available for schools in Baku, and access is provided through the unified digital login system (digital.login) using “SİMA İmza”.

The platform offers personalized accounts for "Students", "Parents", "Teachers", and "School Management", allowing each user to access the necessary features. Students can view their class schedules and homework assignments, parents can monitor their children’s academic progress and activities, teachers can use the electronic journal, and school management can oversee teaching efficiency, assessment processes, and other key aspects of education management.

The "Digital School" platform is designed to enhance educational and administrative processes through the implementation of modern technologies while also improving transparency in the education system.

It is worth noting that the next-generation digital signature SİMA significantly reduces citizens' dependence on service centers and helps organizations to minimize their workload and expenses. This digital solution is available through the “SİMA İmza” mobile application, which is provided to citizens free of charge. More detailed information can be found at sima.az or by calling the Contact Center at 157.