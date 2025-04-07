Kazakhstan, Serbia discuss trade, energy, and infrastructure cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić to discuss the current state and future of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

During the call, both leaders positively assessed the ongoing development of Kazakh-Serbian relations and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening cooperation.

They reviewed the progress made on agreements reached during President Tokayev’s official visit to Belgrade in November 2024, emphasizing the importance of continuing joint efforts across a range of sectors.

The presidents highlighted the need to expand trade, economic, and investment ties, and stressed the practical implementation of joint initiatives in key areas such as industry, energy, construction, agriculture, digitalization, transport, and logistics.

At the conclusion of the call, President Tokayev reiterated his invitation for President Vučić to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.