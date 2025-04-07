UK embassy expresses deep regret over mine explosions in Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ We are saddened by the news of further landmine incidents in Aghdam and Jabrayil, including 2 children, the post of the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan on X said, Trend reports.

"The UK has supported work of brave men and women on mine action in Azerbaijan since 2020 alongside ANAMA and UNDP Azerbaijan, including risk education and assistance to the victims," ​​the post reads.

Mine explosions took place in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil and Aghdam districts the previous day.

In Jabrayil, an incident occurred in the Mehdi village, where Heydar Khankishiyev, an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), was injured while carrying out his duties. He was exposed to a landmine blast, resulting in the amputation of his right ankle. Khankishiyev was quickly evacuated to the district hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, in Aghdam, a mine explosion in the Galaychilar village area left three family members injured.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel