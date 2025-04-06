Azerbaijani athletes to compete in Gymnasiade in Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The Gymnasiade has officially begun today in Serbia and will run from April 6 to 12, Trend reports.

On the first day of the competition, Azerbaijani athletes will also take to the field to showcase their skills.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 191 athletes, competing across six sports: fencing, wrestling, chess, badminton, tennis, and artistic gymnastics. The event, which brings together 2,742 athletes from 56 countries, will see Azerbaijani participants compete in 18 disciplines. These include artistic gymnastics (Novi Sad), archery, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, tennis (Zlatibor), badminton, para-badminton, swimming, paraswimming, table tennis (Ujice), taekwondo, karate (Pozega), judo, wrestling (Lucani), fencing (Nova Varoš), and athletics (Priboj).