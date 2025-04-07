Hungarian MVM Group spotlights electricity imports from Azerbaijan via Green Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ The import of electricity from Azerbaijan via the green energy corridor could significantly reduce electricity prices for Hungary, said the CEO of MVM Group, Károly Mátrai, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event titled "Innovative Pathways to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emission Reduction" held at ADA University, Mátrai emphasized that Hungary aims to share its expertise and competencies with Azerbaijan.

"We are eager to share our experience and expertise with Azerbaijan and are keen to engage in the country’s renewable energy sector, as we recognize numerous business opportunities in the region. From Hungary's perspective, the green corridor project is extremely important.

If we manage to import electricity from Azerbaijan via this corridor, prices could drop significantly compared to the current ones. Currently, due to a shortage of production capacities, electricity prices remain high in some cases," he said.

Mátrai further highlighted that Hungary does not produce enough electricity domestically and depends on imports.

"The green energy corridor project will provide us with access to cheap Caspian electricity, which will create both an economic and political foundation for diversifying supplies. This is its strategic significance for Hungary," he added.

