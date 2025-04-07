Sustainable development requires practical approaches - Czech ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Finding practical approaches to sustainable development is important, the Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Milan Sedláček, said at an event on "Innovative paths to a greener future: Renewable Energy Sources and Emissions Reduction" held at ADA University, Trend reports.

"Our role is to translate innovative ideas into practical approaches to sustainability. Without action, we risk facing serious consequences.

Today's event aims to deepen understanding of the topic and stimulate creative solutions," he said.

