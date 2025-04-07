Israeli PM orders tough response to rocket fire from Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered Defense Minister Israel Katz to give a strong response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, the press service of the head of government says, Trend reports.

"Prime Minister ordered a tough retaliatory strike and approved the continuation of intensive IDF operations in the Gaza Strip against Hamas," the report says.

It is noted that Netanyahu contacted Katz by phone from on board the plane, heading to the United States, where he is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on April 7. During the conversation, the Minister of Defense informed the Prime Minister about the missile attack that had occurred.