Parliament dev't remains essential task of “Uzbekistan-2030” strategy - President Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7. We have clearly defined the development of parliamentary institutions as an important task in the Strategy “Uzbekistan - 2030”, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Trend reports.

He reminded that more than 20 laws have been adopted in recent years aimed at strengthening the role of legislative power in the life of society and the state.

The President paid special attention to the new Constitution adopted in 2023.

“The powers of the Parliament have been cardinally expanded by the new Constitution adopted at the national referendum,” he noted. According to the head of state, the number of exclusive powers of the Legislative Chamber has increased from 5 to 12, and the Senate - from 14 up to 18. In addition, parliamentarians have been handed powers to form judicial, anti-corruption, and anti-monopoly bodies.

“Parliament's participation in the formation of the government as well as mechanisms of control over law enforcement agencies has been further strengthened,” Mirziyoyev emphasized.

The President also emphasized the active work of local councils of people's deputies:

"More than 30 powers have been transferred to them, and this process is consistently continuing.

Women's participation in parliamentary activities is a special pride. ''Today, the share of women in the national parliament has reached 38 percent. We are particularly pleased that this indicator has been assessed by the Inter-Parliamentary Union as the highest growth in the Asian region over the past 30 years," the head of state stated.

He also recalled the launch of youth parliaments under the Chambers of Oliy Majlis in 2021 and the expansion of international cooperation. "Our national parliament has established close ties with about 100 foreign partners. 80 friendship groups and joint commissions are working effectively," Mirziyoyev added.

In conclusion, the President emphasized: “Today our representative bodies have assumed great responsibility for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, supporting civil society institutions, social protection and poverty reduction, ensuring gender equality, fighting corruption.”