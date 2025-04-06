Another confirmation of human capital approach to sustainable development - Sahiba Gafarova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. After liberating territories from occupation in 2020, our government has been very active in rebuilding these territories, clearing them from mines, restoring economic activity, implementing green energy projects, Trend reports.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said that in her speech at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on "Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice" held in Toshkent.

According to her, about ten thousand former IDPs have returned back to their homes to date. And by the end of 2026, this number is going reach one hundred and forty (140) thousand. So, it is another clear indication of our integrated approach to sustainable development centered around people.

For the past 30 years, social inclusion of refugees and internally displaced persons has been one of the priority issues for our country.

As the result of Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijan’s twenty percent territories for thirty years, one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs.

More than two hundred and fifty thousand of them were expelled from their native lands in Armenia. 9 cities and hundreds of villages, historical, cultural and religious sites, and the whole infrastructure in the occupied territories were totally destroyed.

Despite the severe social and economic burden of the occupation, our government took all necessary measures to meet the needs of refugees and IDPs.