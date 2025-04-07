Iran set to appoint new ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ Iran is in the process of appointing a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, with the procedure nearing completion, said Esmail Baghaei, Spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei mentioned that the process is expected to conclude soon, and further details will be shared once finalized.

The spokesperson also noted that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Baku is currently under discussion, and negotiations are underway between the Iranian and Azerbaijani sides on the timing and specifics of the visit.