European Centre of Azerbaijan issues statement on Mine Awareness Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The European Centre of Azerbaijan, operating in Germany, issued a statement in connection with April 4 - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, Trend reports.

In a statement addressed to the world community, influential international organizations and media structures, it is emphasized that mines, in addition to posing a threat to human life, are one of the main factors hindering the socio-economic development of territories, the return of internally displaced persons to their homes and sustainable peace. It is noted that this problem creates major obstacles, especially for countries that have just emerged from conflict.

The statement also said that after the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, a large-scale mine problem arose in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, and our lands were contaminated with about 1.5 million mines and unexploded ordnance.

It is noted that hundreds of people, most of them civilians, have been killed or seriously injured due to mines, which not only pose a direct threat but also hinder agricultural, construction and infrastructure projects, slowing down the process of rebuilding the region. Azerbaijan has mobilized all its capabilities in this area and has strengthened the activities of ANAMA, which systematically carries out demining operations.

In addition, the statement noted that Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps has made the process extremely difficult and has resulted in new losses. It was also emphasized that only 25 percent of some mine maps submitted by Armenia reflect the actual territories. This is a serious violation of international humanitarian law, especially the Geneva Conventions. As a result of Armenia's irresponsible and inhumane behavior, human casualties in the region are increasing and the recovery process is slowing down.

The appeal reflects the demands to international organizations and the international community to apply mechanisms of influence so that Armenia provides minefield maps in a complete and accurate form, to support demining activities, to strengthen cooperation in the direction of rehabilitation and social integration of mine victims, as well as to take legal and political steps against parties violating international law.