Rafael Grossi's visit to Tehran part of routine Iran-IAEA co-op - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ The upcoming visit of Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to Tehran is part of normal cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

In his statement today during a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that the visit is aimed at addressing unresolved issues under the safeguards framework between the two parties.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran expects the IAEA to carry out its responsibilities effectively, particularly in light of ongoing threats against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities from the United States and Israel. These concerns are expected to be central topics during Grossi’s visit to Tehran.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.