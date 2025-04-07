Uzbekistan, Austria ink memorandum to bolster air navigation co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7. The delegation of the State Unitary Enterprise "Uzaeronavigation Center" and Austro Control (Austria’s air navigation service provider) signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports.

The document was signed during the Uzaeronavigation Center's visit to Austria.

The memorandum reaffirms both enterprises' commitment to strengthening the partnership and enhancing professional cooperation.

In the course of the meeting, the sides also discussed a wide range of topics, including air traffic flow management, radio-technical support, and the regulation of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations.

Earlier, Uzaeronavigation Center and Tajikairnavigation (Tajik air navigation service provider) signed an agreement to exchange experience and technologies.

The parties emphasized that strengthening cooperation in the field of air navigation services is of mutual benefit.