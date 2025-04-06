Ombudsman calls for international action against Armenia's ongoing mine terrorism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6.The ongoing mine terrorism by Armenia continues to claim innocent lives and cause injuries, Trend reports.

"Today, mine explosions occurred in Jabrayil and Aghdam, seriously injuring four Azerbaijani citizens, including children. This tragedy once again highlights that the mine threat in the region remains, and the lives of civilians are under constant threat," the statement from the Azerbaijani Ombudsman said.

Since 2020, 392 people have been killed or injured as a result of mine explosions and unexploded ordnance left behind by Armenia.

"This issue not only causes physical harm but also brings profound psychological and social consequences. Mines planted in Azerbaijani territories during the occupation represent a significant threat to achieving lasting peace in the region. International cooperation and assistance are vital to addressing this threat," the Ombudsman emphasized.

S. Aliyeva stressed the need to address the humanitarian crisis in the mine-contaminated areas and hold Armenia accountable under international law.

"The deliberate planting of mines leads to severe human rights violations and hinders the restoration of peace and security in the region. As Ombudsperson, I call on the international community to recognize the urgency of mine action, support Azerbaijan’s demining efforts, and hold Armenia accountable for its deliberate and large-scale laying of mines," the statement concluded.