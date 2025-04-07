Oman likely to facilitate restart of talks on Iran's nuclear program - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ Oman could play a pivotal role in the resumption of discussions regarding Iran's nuclear program, said the Spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei stated that if negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program are resumed, Oman could be one of the main candidates to facilitate the process.

The Spokesperson emphasized that Oman has played an effective role in this direction over the past years.

Baghaei also noted that, naturally, the European Union has been involved in various aspects, particularly within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, US President Trump sent a letter to Iran regarding potential negotiations on March 5. The letter was delivered to Iranian officials by Anwar Gargash, the UAE's diplomatic advisor.

Furthermore, on March 28, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran, through Oman, responded to the U.S. president’s letter.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

