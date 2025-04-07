Ecological imbalance reaches tipping point over past two centuries - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ A serious ecological imbalance has developed over the past two centuries, said Sadig Gurbanov, Chairman of the Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event in Baku titled "Innovative Pathways to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emission Reduction," Gurbanov emphasized that one of the major global challenges today is the topic of a green future.

"The primary cause of this challenge lies in the severe ecological imbalance that has developed over the past two centuries. Wars, industrial and transportation waste, and other factors have disrupted the natural balance. Today, the greatest concern for humanity is climate change. Over the past century, the Earth's temperature has risen by around 0.8 degrees, largely due to greenhouse gases. As a result, ensuring sustainable development rooted in the principles of a 'green economy' is of the utmost importance. The transition of every country to a 'green economy' and "green energy" is critical, not only for energy security but also for its political and strategic implications," the chairman of the committee added.

Gurbanov also noted that Azerbaijan currently supplies natural gas to twelve countries.

