BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Azerbaijani judokas won 2 gold and 2 bronze medals on the first day of the European Cup in the Polish city of Poznan, Trend reports.

Farid Garayev (60 kg) and Muhammed Musayev (66 kg), having defeated all their opponents, became the winners of the tournament.

Nikhad Mamishov (60 kg) and Abil Yusubov (73 kg) won bronze medals.