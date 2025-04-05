EU-Central Asia strategic partnership takes shape - Azerbaijan's role as key connector comes to fore

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The first-ever European Union-Central Asia summit was held yesterday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, marking the beginning of a new phase in interregional cooperation. The event concluded with several major agreements aimed at strengthening political, economic, and transport ties between the EU and Central Asian countries. Against the backdrop of Europe’s growing interest in Eurasia, Azerbaijan’s role as a strategic bridge between the regions came into sharper focus.

One of the summit’s most significant outcomes was the launch of a strategic partnership between the European Union and Central Asian states. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized at a press conference: "Today marks a new chapter in EU-Central Asia relations. We are launching a strategic partnership. It means we can rely on each other - which is especially important in today’s world".

As part of this deepening partnership, the EU introduced a 12 billion euro investment package under its Global Gateway initiative. The funding targets four key areas: transport, environment and water management, energy, and the supply of critical raw materials.

A major focus of the transport component is the development of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor - also known as the Middle Corridor. The EU plans to invest 10 billion euros into the route, which is already playing a vital role in linking Europe and Asia by reducing transit times and improving logistics efficiency.

Azerbaijan is central to the success of this corridor. More than just a transit country, it has become a fully-fledged logistics hub for the region. Over the past 30 years, Azerbaijan has invested heavily in upgrading its transport infrastructure—modernizing ports, railways, and logistics centers. Today, the country operates the largest commercial fleet on the Caspian Sea, with over 50 vessels. Once current investment projects are completed, Azerbaijani shipyards will be able to produce 10–15 tankers and cargo ships per year - double their current output.

These efforts have made it possible to establish reliable transit routes from Central Asia to Europe and speed up cargo movement from China to the EU via Azerbaijan. As a result, Baku has become a strategic partner in enhancing transport connectivity across the Eurasian region.

The summit also spotlighted climate cooperation. The EU continues to back projects across Central Asia in renewable energy and water sustainability, including new hydropower plants. One initiative gaining momentum is the green energy transmission line across the Caspian Sea, led by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, which aims to deliver clean energy to European markets.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Sungat Yessimkhanov, told Trend that the project is moving forward: "The heads of state signed the relevant agreements at COP29 last November in Baku. We are currently in the active planning stage… Technical requirements for the cable will be finalized soon".

The EU has already shown interest in this project, seeing it as a promising route for sustainable energy supplies from Central Asia.

Critical raw materials such as uranium, lithium, and rare earth elements were also high on the agenda. The summit in Samarkand resulted in a Declaration of Intent between the EU and Central Asia, along with a roadmap for cooperation in 2025-2026 focused on clean hydrogen and battery technologies.

Routes for raw materials from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to Europe run through Azerbaijan, which provides reliable logistics and strong transport security. As Europe’s interest in nuclear energy grows, Azerbaijan’s role as a transit hub for uranium becomes even more important.

The Samarkand summit reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to deepening ties with Central Asia. But delivering on ambitious goals for transport integration, green transformation, and energy security will not be possible without Azerbaijan’s active involvement. Baku continues to strengthen its cooperation with Central Asian partners and plays a leading role in advancing joint initiatives that matter not only to the region but to Europe as a whole.

In a rapidly changing global landscape, Azerbaijan is cementing its position as a crucial bridge between East and West - at the heart of efforts to build sustainable and mutually beneficial ties between the EU, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia.