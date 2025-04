Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 73.61 manat, or $43.3 (1.4 percent), at the end of last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold rose by 193.6 manat, or $113.8 (3.8 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, amounting to 5,313 manat ($3,125), Trend reports.

Gold ounce value change March 17 5,071 manat ($2,982) March 31 - March 18 5,124 manat ($3,014) April 1 5,345 manat ($3,144) March 19 5,162 manat ($3,036) April 2 5,296 manat ($3,115) March 20 - April 3 5,338 manat ($3,140) March 21 - April 4 5,272 manat ($5,272) Average weekly rate 5,119 manat ($3,011) Average weekly rate 5,313 manat ($3,125)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan fell by 4.5232 manat, or $2.65 (7.8 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 56.3 manat, or $33.1, which is 2.1 percent, or 1.2025 manat ($0.70), less than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change March 17 57.2 manat ($33.6) March 31 - March 18 57.6 manat ($33.8) April 1 58 manat ($34.1) March 19 57.8 manat ($34) April 2 57.4 manat ($57.4) March 20 - April 3 56.5 manat ($33.2) March 21 - April 4 53.5 manat ($31.4) Average weekly rate 57.5 manat ($33.8) Average weekly rate 56.3 manat ($33.1)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan last week fell by 71.9 manat, or $42.2 (4.2 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 36.7 manat, or $21.5 (2,2 percent), to 1,663 manat ($978.2) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change March 17 1,696 manat ($997.6) March 31 - March 18 1,711 manat ($1,006) April 1 1,695 manat ($997) March 19 1,694 manat ($996.4) April 2 1,681 manat ($988.8) March 20 - April 3 1,655 manat ($973.5) March 21 - April 4 1,623 manat ($954.7) Average weekly rate 1,700 manat ($1,000) Average weekly rate 1,663 manat ($978.2)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 102.8 manat, or $60.4 (6.1 percent), during the last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 0.1 percent, or 1.50 manat ($0.88), compared to the indicator of the previous week, amounting to 1,648 manat ($969.4).

Palladium ounce value change March 17 1,645 manat ($967.6) March 31 - March 18 1,656 manat ($974.1) April 1 1,687 manat ($992.3) March 19 1,646 manat ($968.2) April 2 1,684 manat ($990.5) March 20 - April 3 1,636 manat ($962.3) March 21 - April 4 1,584 manat ($931.7) Average weekly rate 1,649 manat ($970) Average weekly rate 1,648 manat ($969.4)

To note, since the period from March 20 through 31 coincided with non-working days, the regulatory body did not release the indicators for those days.

