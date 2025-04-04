Yelo Bank Shopping Festival starts now!

Discounts, cashback, and installments — all in one place! The Yelo Bank Shopping Festival, featuring leading fashion brands, will take place from April 4 to 27.

During the festival, enjoy discounts of up to 50% on your favorite brands across major shopping centers and stores. Yelo Bank’s card products make this festival even more rewarding! Get 5% cashback when shopping with Yelo cards, and benefit from interest-free installments for up to 24 months with the Yelo installment card. Features such as annual interest on your account balance, high cashback, commission-free cash withdrawals and transfers, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay integration make it easier than ever to manage your everyday expenses.

Don’t have a Yelo card yet? No problem — you can order one online via the Yelo App and get it delivered straight to your address, free of charge.

The festival is organized as a joint initiative with the Azerbaijan Fashion Retail Associaction.

Don't miss the chance to turn the energy of spring into a rewarding shopping experience!



More information: http://bit.ly/festivalyelo.



Need more information about our banking services?



