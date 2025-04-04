We must be sure that our gas will be needed in Europe - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. We must be sure that our gas will be needed in Europe, which is our main market for many more years, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

The head of state added, “Without this guarantee, investors will not invest, and the country will not invest. So, there'll be a big shortage of natural gas. Our reserves are known. We expect new production from new fields this year.”